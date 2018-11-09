Anderson Paak Previews ‘Oxnard’ With The Percussive And Succinct ‘Who R U?’

11.09.18 3 hours ago

The much-anticipated follow-up to Anderson .Paak’s 2016 album Malibu is so close to being let out into the world, and .Paak has been sharing more and more tastes of it in recent days. First he debuted the slink Kendrick Lamar-featuring lead single “Tints,” and now he’s shared “Who R U?,” the latest Oxnard preview.

The Dr. Dre-produced song, which clocks in at under three minutes long, is driven by its percussion and its catchy chorus: “Now, who are you? / I don’t know, no / What you do? / I don’t know, no.” In the song’s intro, .Paak also raps that he believed for years now that he would eventually collaborate with Dr. Dre: “They want my bidness on the front page / I put prescription into your frames / I had the vision back in 12th grade / That I’d be killing shit with Doc Dre.”

.Paak previously said that Oxnard is the album he’s been wanting to create for a long time: “When you go everywhere, you just hold on to the things that made you. This is the album I dreamed of making in high school, when I was listening to [Jay-Z]’s The Blueprint, The Game’s The Documentary, and [Kanye West’s] The College Dropout.”

Listen to “Who R U?” above.

Oxnard is out 11/16 via Aftermath Entertainment. Pre-order it here.

