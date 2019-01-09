Getty Image

ASAP Rocky officially kicked off his Injured Generation tour last night in Minneapolis and immediately gave fans a reason to add it to their must-see concerts of 2019 list. As you can see below, fans were ecstatic when Rocky debuted a new track — reportedly called “Babushka,” the Russian term for “grandmother” — that found its way online via fan video. The clip below was spliced together from two separate videos but pretty clearly conveys the overall vibe of the song, which features a skeletal, neck-snapping beat with some signature double-time rhymes from Rocky.

In the clip, Rocky introduces the song by instructing the crowd, “If you got a babushka, put that sh*t on right now,” which seems to suggest that he’s associated the term with the way older Eastern European ladies often tie their handkerchiefs on their heads. He proceeds to demonstrate the look himself, dancing as the first portion of the song plays. Given his trendsetting nature, I wouldn’t be surprised to see this style take over at future concerts and festivals, which will certainly be an interesting sight to behold.

Rocky’s tour is set to hit 18 more cities by mid-February, so it’s likely this just the beginning of the surprises he has in store. For more Rocky, check out his recent videos for “Tony Tone” and “Sundress.”