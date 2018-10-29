ASAP Rocky has announced the dates of his “Injured Generation” tour in support of his third solo album, Testing. The Harlem rapper kicks off his long North American swing with a performance at Camp Flog Gnaw in November, a New York date in December, and then the tour proper from early January to mid February, with stops in Chicago, Toronto, Washington, DC, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Portland along the way.
The tour will start in January in Minneapolis and conclude with Rocky’s headlining set at III Points Music Festival in Miami, FL. He announced the tour with a typically grungy, glitchy video depicting what appear to be mosh pit injuries on several young music fans with all the usual trippy effects he loves to litter into these sort of things. The full schedule can be found below and tickets can be purchased here.
11/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw
12/08 – New York, NY @ Home for the Holidays
01/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
01/09 – Chicago, IL @ UIC Pavilion
01/11 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
01/13 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Place
01/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Liacouras Center
01/18 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino
01/20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
01/22 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
01/23 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
01/25 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum
01/26 – Houston, TX @ NRG Arena
01/27 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Verizon Theatre
01/30 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
01/31 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
02/01 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
02/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
02/05 – Portland, OR @ Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum
02/06 – Kent, WA @ Accesso ShoWare Center
02/17 – Miami, FL @ III Points Music Festival
