ASAP Rocky has announced the dates of his “Injured Generation” tour in support of his third solo album, Testing. The Harlem rapper kicks off his long North American swing with a performance at Camp Flog Gnaw in November, a New York date in December, and then the tour proper from early January to mid February, with stops in Chicago, Toronto, Washington, DC, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Portland along the way.

The tour will start in January in Minneapolis and conclude with Rocky’s headlining set at III Points Music Festival in Miami, FL. He announced the tour with a typically grungy, glitchy video depicting what appear to be mosh pit injuries on several young music fans with all the usual trippy effects he loves to litter into these sort of things. The full schedule can be found below and tickets can be purchased here.

11/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw

12/08 – New York, NY @ Home for the Holidays

01/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

01/09 – Chicago, IL @ UIC Pavilion

01/11 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

01/13 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Place

01/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Liacouras Center

01/18 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino

01/20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

01/22 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

01/23 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

01/25 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

01/26 – Houston, TX @ NRG Arena

01/27 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Verizon Theatre

01/30 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

01/31 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

02/01 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

02/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

02/05 – Portland, OR @ Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum

02/06 – Kent, WA @ Accesso ShoWare Center

02/17 – Miami, FL @ III Points Music Festival