The Most Anticipated Concert Tours Of 2019

2019 is here and it’s not too early to start planning out how to spend your nights, weekends, and hard-earned money. Festivals have begun announcing their lines and already there are a bevy of tours, ranging from massive stadium productions to intimate club affairs. The through line with the following 35 recommended concert tours are that all the artists are formidable performers with the songcraft to match. It’s reason enough to get out of the house, visit a new city, and support the arts, because live music is one of the great pleasures of being alive.

35. SZA

Our Lady of Top Dawg Entertainment went from self-deprecating tweets to festival headliner in a matter of months, and who knows what level she’ll catapult up to in 2019? Showing no sign of slowing down following her CTRL tour and a slew of festival dates since, SZA is probably going to release something new that blows the competition out of the water before too many months of this new year go by. In the meantime, run not walk to any stage where you can witness her dynamite stage presence and diva-ready voice live and in person. This woman is a legend in the making, and wouldn’t it be nice to say you knew her back when, before it becomes back when?–Caitlin White

34. Tyler, The Creator

Somehow, Tyler The Creator‘s show never seems to get old or stale, no matter how many times you’ve seen it. After watching him tear down Coachella and his own Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival (twice), I can confirm that Tyler just knows his fans. He knows his music. He’s comfortable on stage and he knows how to just cut loose. In his post-Flower Boy era, he’s softened just enough to broaden his appeal, but not so much that he loses the gravel-voiced edge that endeared him to legions of teenage rebels in the first place. That he dedicates just as much attention to detail to his stage presentation as he does all his other creative endeavors from fashion to animation just makes his live set that much more entertaining, each and every time.–Aaron Williams

33. Idles

Speaking as someone who has yet to see Bristol punks Idles live yet, this feels like essential viewing for any fan of guitar rock, particularly after making the best rock album of the year. Clips from live shows paint the group as intense and endearing, putting their all into every breath of their performance. After playing for the first time locally last year, the band will return with a massive American run this spring. Coupled with some festival and international dates, including stops at Oya and All Points East, the gospel of Idles should be taking over in 2019.–Philip Cosores

32. Mumford & Sons

Mumford & Sons’ singalong brand of indie folk was made, well, to be sung along with, meaning that they fully realize their tremendous potential live in front of an audience bouncing their energy back to them. With Delta, the band’s most recent album that released in 2018, the band returned to a more traditional-for-them sound, unlike the rock-oriented direction they explored on 2015’s Wilder Mind, so a message for fans who thought the world ended after that album: Emerge from your bomb shelters and look into the light, because the banjos are back. The new tour is also promising to be the most ambitious of their career.–Derrick Rossignol

31. Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj will be looking to shake off the bad press from an up and down 2018 during her spring and summer tour, which was initially set to feature Future (and the incarcerated Tekashi 6ix9ine) before she announced a plans to “reevaluate elements of production on the NickiHndrxx Tour” amid cancellation rumors in August. The new tour is set to start in May 2019, and she’s currently “working on a M&G experience for the tour & will update [fans] ASAP,” according to an Instagram post.–Andre Gee

