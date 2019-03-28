All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week

Uproxx Studios

It’s going to be a busy week in hip-hop, thanks to the notoriously slippery scheduling when it comes to rap albums in the streaming era. In last week’s hip-hop preview, a whole bunch of albums slated for release got pushed back, so expect to see releases from a few of the names mentioned there to pop up at later dates instead, like Queen Key‘s Eat My Pussy Again, which was pushed back to next month, giving her time to polish it up and make it bang even harder.

Meanwhile, there are still plenty of new albums getting adding to the slate this week. Boosie Badazz, Baton Rouge rap legend, has his third project in six months dropping, while newcomers Melii and Saweetie contribute to the growing wave of female rappers dominating the rap game. Finally, famed underground producer DJ Exile returns with his latest collaborative project after successful outings with west coast alternative rap favorites Blu, Johaz, and Fashawn.

Boosie, Badazz 3.5

Boosie, long considered a southern rap legend, has also been one of the genre’s most prolific artists as well. In 2018 alone, he released his Boonk Gang mixtape, a holiday-themed mixtape, and even a blues album. His frenetic pace shows no signs of slowing this year, as he announced the impending Badazz 3.5 with the single “Bonnie And Clyde.”

Choosey And Exile, Black Beans

Over the past few years, LA alt-rap producer DJ Exile has developed a penchant for crafting collaborative albums with rappers that are both cerebral and deeply personal, going back to his Below The Heavens with former XXL Freshman Blu. His latest project finds Afro-Chicano MC Choosey waxing nostalgic about growing up with a foot in each world in Los Angeles’ often fraught cultural climate. Lead single “Low Low” is perfect taste-tester, sprinkled with mariachi horns and a soulful chorus courtesy of Exile’s very first musical partner, Aloe Blacc.