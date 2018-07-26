Raven Varona/Parkwood/PictureGroup

Superstar hip-hop couple Beyonce and Jay-Z — collectively known as The Carters — may have kicked off their On The Run II tour overseas in the UK, but clearly, they wanted to save the most special performances for their stretch of shows at home in the US. Why else would they release their critically-acclaimed and already bestselling joint album, Everything Is Love, after their tour had already begun, but well before it brought them back to their home country?

The first stop of their North American leg of the tour was Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium and featured one of the largest stages ever for a concert tour. While the duo naturally performed many of their back catalogs’ hits, a huge draw for many of the audience members in attendance was the prospect of watching them perform the newer songs from Everything Is Love, including immediate crowdpleaser “Apesh*t.”

The Carters were joined in their North American debut by supporting artists DJ Khaled and Chloe X Halle, the R&B duo signed to Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment, as well as a massive backing band consisting of a 26-person vertical orchestra, and 17 dancers. The tour stops next in Washington DC for two shows this weekend and will eventually conclude October 4 in Seattle, WA. Tickets are available at livenation.com. Everything Is Love is out now via Roc Nation. Get it here.