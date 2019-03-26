Getty Image

Over the past couple years, Cardi B has become one of the most beloved pop culture figures in the world, as evidenced by factors like her streaming numbers, her Super Bowl commercial, and her upcoming debut film role. However, she is now facing some backlash following some controversial comments. In an Instagram Live session from this past weekend, Cardi B was talking about the things she has been through in her life to get to where she is now, and she said, “I had to go strip, I had to go, ‘Oh yeah, you want to f*ck me? Yeah yeah yeah, let’s go back to this hotel,’ and I drugged n—-s up and I robbed them. That’s what I used to do.”

That led to people on Twitter posting their reactions using the hashtag #SurvivingCardiB, a reference to the recent Surviving R. Kelly documentary. People have compared Cardi to Bill Cosby, have called for her to be arrested, and have otherwise expressed their discontent with her. Now, Cardi has offered a response.

On March 24, she tweeted that she would be “off Twitter for a few days,” but she returned to the platform to tweet last night, “IM THAT B*TCH THEY LOVE TO HATE,IM THAT B*TCH THEY HATE TO LOVE and I love it,” and the tweet also featured a few heart emojis. Hours later, she tweeted simply, “B.”

Cardi also responded to some criticism back in February, when she shared a response to those who didn’t believe she was deserving of her Grammy win for Best Rap Album.

