Cardi B Made A Surprise Appearance At Coachella With Selena Gomez

04.13.19 19 mins ago

Getty Image

Cardi B turned heads once again when she made a surprise appearance on stage at Coachella with Selena Gomez during DJ Snake’s headlining set Friday night. The two stars took the stage with Ozuna at the end of DJ Snake’s set to perform their hit single “Taki Taki.”

“We’re making history right now!” DJ Snake said after inviting the three on stage.

Ozuna shared a photo with Gomez on Instagram following the performance.

The appearance was Selena Gomez’s first time on stage since undergoing treatment for anxiety issues. Selena Gomez’s last appearance on stage was nearly a year ago when the singer joined Taylor Swift on her Reputation tour stop in Pasadena, California. Following the appearance, Gomez was in and out of the hospital after dealing with several health issues. Gomez has openly struggled with her diagnosis of Lupus, and received a kidney transplant from a good friend less than two years ago.

This wasn’t the first time Cardi B has graced the Coachella stage. Last year, Cardi B performed at the festival just three months before giving birth to her daughter Kulture. The rapper had a few surprises of her own when she brought out Chance the Rapper, YG, and 21 Savage.

