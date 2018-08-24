Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Chicago rapper Chance The Rapper may be as busy as ever, but apparently, he wasn’t too busy to catch up with old friends from his Savemoney crew, which includes Towkio, Vic Mensa, and more. This time, Chance, Kami, and Joey Purp linked up once again to release a new song, “Reboot,” which you can check out above. Chance announced the song’s release only hours ago on his bustling Instagram page, a favorite method of communication along with the Twitter he uses to post memes and pose critical questions to his legions of fans. It comes from Chicago producer Smoko Ono’s upcoming collaborative project with Kami, Very Slight, due September 14.

Lately, Chance has developed a bit of a habit of releasing loose tracks into the ether in the wee hours of the night. In July, he dropped four songs including the Arthur meme-mimicking “I Might Need Security” as well as the love-affirming “65th And Ingleside” dedicated to his fiancé Kirsten Corley, whom he recently proposed to. Those songs also revealed some of his other big-money moves — namely, buying popular local news site Chicagoist to keep it away from interests he deemed unscrupulous in their coverage.

Besides getting involved in local news and politics, the Chicago rapper continues his streak of community outreach through his Open Mike program, all while starring in the upcoming horror comedy film Slice. A24, the film’s production company and distributor, recently shared the full trailer, which depicts what appears to be a bloody good time with a plot featuring a whodunit-style murder mystery, werewolves, and ghosts.