While Lil Nas X continues to, ahem, ride the wave of his viral hit “Old Town Road,” other artists have begun to reap the benefits of the song’s timely contribution to the Yee-Haw Agenda with unofficial remixes and references in their own music. One of those artists is raunchy Chicago rapper Cupcakke, whose sex-themed “Old Town Hoe” remix received the music video treatment today with a country western-inspired clip that’s toned-down from her usual standards, but still risqué enough to earn its NSFW distinction with the addition of sex toys and some suggestive scenes involving corn on the cob.

The video sees Cupcakke hitting a shack in the woods with her cowboy hat and boots and a couple of dancers to goof off with some stick horse toys and the aforementioned cobs of corn. If you can’t press “play” on the embedded video, you can probably imagine exactly what they do with the corn cobs, keeping in mind Youtube’s adult content policies. Meanwhile, Cupcakke seems to be having the time of her life rewriting Lil Nas X’s cowboy-themed lyrics to fit her usual ribald content standards, which marks a seeming 180-degree turn from where she was a few months ago, tweeting through a depressive episode that worried fans enough to call her an ambulance.

It looks like Cupcakke is back on the horse, though — both figuratively and literally, if stick horses count. And while “Old Town Hoe” is very unlikely to reach the heights of the original, it’s a great way for the rapper to bounce back and extend the life of “Old Town Road” just a little bit longer.