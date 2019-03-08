Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Desus Nice and The Kid Mero’s new Desus & Mero show on Showtime just premiered in February, and so far, the two have brought the goods. In the first few episodes, they’ve spoken with popular New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, delivered a hilarious parody of Green Book, and have otherwise put on a quality program. The third episode aired last night, and during it, the duo decided to meet up in the studio with John Legend, where they got to work crafting a song with overtly sexual subject matter.

The three started chatting about Legend’s EGOT status, and Mero expressed his desire to also achieve that feat. So, he asked Legend to help him write a song about one of his passions: a sexual act that involves a person’s posterior. Then they got to work on the song, and after Mero tried some very straightforward lyrics, Legend encouraged him to be more subtle. Legend then saved the day by coming up with the euphemism (and song title) “Chocolate Galaxy,” and then he quickly busted out the hook: “Take me to your chocolate galaxy / That’s the only place that I want to be.”

By the end of the segment, the three of them actually came up with a passable song, although Legend later took to Instagram and joked that he “committed career suicide” thanks to the track.

Watch Desus, Mero, and Legend write and perform “Chocolate Galaxy” above.