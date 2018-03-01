Future has been as productive as ever, between his growing Freebandz label, features for Tinashe and Young Scooter, and Black Panther‘s “King’s Dead.” In the latter, his hoarse falsetto has folks calling him “Future Pavarotti.” Yesterday (February 28) he released the 808 Mafia and Illmind-produced “I.C.W.N.T.” This is his first solo music since the double feature that was 2017’s Future and HNDRXX. Unfortunately, “I.C.W.N.T.” doesn’t sound new at all.

“I.C.W.N.T.” stands for “I Can’t Wife No Thot,” as Future makes clear each time he repeats that refrain (and he does this a lot). He has molly on hand for this debauched bachelor party, but he can’t promise women much more than that, as he sounds more devoted to codeine than anything else.

Considering last year’s pop turn of Marvel proportions, where he was featured alongside Ed Sheeran on Swift’s “End Game,” “I.C.W.N.T.” recalls Monster, the 2014 mixtape that kicked off his years-long hot streak of depraved anthems to Magic City and the trap lifestyle that affords him such trips. Perhaps such familiarity will seem comforting to the Future Hive. But at this point for the innovative Atlanta trap star, this pivot doesn’t feel like a step forward.

Listen to “I.C.W.N.T.” up top, then revisit “Monster” below to compare.