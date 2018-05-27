Drake’s Belligerent New Single ‘I’m Upset’ Shows He Has A Lot To Get Off His Chest

#Drake
Hip-Hop Editor
05.26.18

After raining on Pusha T’s release day parade, Drake should feel celebratory over his “Duppy Freestyle” reception, yet his latest single seems to imply the opposite. In fact, he explicitly states his mood in both the title and the hook: “I’m Upset.”

His list of grievances in the song isn’t long, but it covers a lot of the usual ground: Enemies taking shots at his throne, women trying to use him to attain status and take his money, and being underestimated by both foes and critics. He mentions his blood being cold and someone putting $50,000 on his head, which he finds an offensively paltry sum.

The single art seems to suggest that the song belongs to his upcoming album, Scorpion, which is supposedly his first since 2016’s Views, as 2017’s More Life was considered a “playlist” and didn’t receive any major promotion from Drake himself. Scorpion, on the other hand, is receiving a full rollout, complete with chart-topping singles (“God’s Plan” and “Nice For What“), an upcoming tour with Migos, and a buzz-generating beef with Pusha T.

So far, Scorpion has seemed light on the maudlin Drake that has permeated plenty of his early work, instead featuring aggressive, club-ready work that indicates that Drake may finally be through playing the nice guy and leaning all the way into his rap bag.

We’ll find out June 28, Scorpion‘s scheduled release date.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drake
TAGSDrakei'm upset

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

05.23.18 4 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.22.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.21.18 6 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

05.18.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 2 weeks ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP