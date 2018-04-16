Eminem’s Monster Coachella Set Features Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, And Some Apparently Accurate Mean Tweets

04.16.18 1 min ago

Coachella’s first weekend has come and gone, and there’s no questioning that it featured a ton of special moments. Beyonce put on a huge show, Cardi B was characteristically epic, and of course, the Yodeling Walmart Kid was there. Also among the finer moments was Eminem’s set, which was huge and featured some equally huge collaborators.

Near the end of his near-30-song set, Eminem brought out Dr. Dre, who stuck around to perform “Still D.R.E.,” his Snoop Dogg collaboration “Nuthin’ But A ‘G’ Thang,” Tupac’s “California Love,” and “Forgot About Dre.” 50 Cent also showed up and joined Eminem for a medley of “Patiently Waiting,” “My Life,” and “In Da Club.” Elsewhere, Eminem got assists from Skylar Grey (on “Walk On Water,” “Stan,” and “Love The Way You Lie”), Kehlani, and Bebe Rexha.

