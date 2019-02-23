Getty Image

Twenty years after Eminem‘s breakthrough album Slim Shady was released in 1999, fans are able to get a special reissue. Eminem announced on Twitter on Friday that the album is also available on streaming services. “Happy bday Shady!” The rapper tweeted.

From the vault! Re-issue of the Slim Shady LP Expanded Edition is now streaming for the first time for the 20th Anniversary. Happy bday Shady! #SSLP20 #STILLDONTGIVEAFUCK – https://t.co/Ctq4oi5M8v pic.twitter.com/Wk0ynSVjGm — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 22, 2019

The reissued LP is complete with bonus tracks as well. Ten bonus tracks appear on the album, making the Slim Shady LP Expanded Edition 30 tracks in total. Bonus tracks include “Hazardous Youth (A Cappella),” “Get You Mad,” “Bad Guys Always Die” from the Wild Wild West soundtrack. Three versions of “Guilty Conscience” featuring Dr. Dre are also included as bonus tracks.

Listen to the full expanded edition on all streaming platforms.

The Slim Shady LP was originally released on February 23rd of 1999 and was produced by Dr. Dre Detroit’s Bass Brothers. The album broke Eminem out into rap stardom who rapped mostly about his alter ego, Slim Shady. The record sold 5.5 million copies in the US alone. In an interview with the Detroit Times in 1999, Eminem discussed his inspiration behind the music and alter ego.