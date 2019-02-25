Frank Ocean Has Re-Released His Limited Edition ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ Magazine

02.25.19 18 mins ago

When Frank Ocean released his Blonde album in 2016, some folks were fortunate enough to also get their hands on Boys Don’t Cry, a limited edition magazine that Ocean gave away at pop-up shops. That magazine hasn’t been easy for fans to track down, but now Ocean has made the process less complicated: His webstore is back online, and fans can buy themselves a reissued copy of Boys Don’t Cry.

It’s not free this time, though: Ocean is selling the 368-page publication for $80, which is significantly less than it would be if you tried to buy an original copy right now. The magazine was originally only available at pop-up shops for Ocean’s Blonde album, and naturally, that led to a huge demand for it in the resell market: Shortly after its release, copies of Boys Don’t Cry were listed on eBay for up to a thousand dollars. That price hasn’t come down much over the past couple years either: eBay listings for the magazine that ended in the past few months fetched sale prices between $300 and $700.

Fans who do decide to cop the reissue will have some interesting content on their hands: Among other things, Boys Don’t Cry features a poem by Kanye West titled The McDonald’s Man, which is pretty much what it sounds like.

