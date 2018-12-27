Getty Image

Contemporary R&B stars SZA and Janelle Monae are among those tabbed to honor the ‘Queen Of Soul’ at a tribute concert for Aretha Franklin next year at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium. “Aretha! A Grammy Celebration For The Queen Of Soul” will take place January 13 and will also feature performances by Alessia Cara, Brandi Carlile, Common, Celine Dion, Alicia Keys, Patti LaBelle, and John Legend, among others.

Each artist will be performing song’s from Aretha’s extensive catalog. The concert is billed to begin at 6pm PST, and for those who won’t be in LA or are unable to score tickets, will broadcast on CBS later in the year. Renowned record executive Clive Davis, who was a longtime friend and collaborator of Aretha’s, said: Aretha was more than the Queen of Soul; she was a national treasure. This unique concert—featuring many of today’s greatest artists—will celebrate Aretha in a spectacular manner befitting her once-in-a-lifetime talent.”

Aretha died at 76 years old in August of this year from pancreatic cancer. Her funeral was also broadcast both on television and through live streaming and featured a similarly diverse cast of performers that included Chaka Khan, Faith Hill, Stevie Wonder, and even Ariana Grande, who performed “Natural Woman” with The Roots.