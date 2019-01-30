Getty Image

On August 20, 2016, Frank Ocean released his latest studio album, Blonded. In case you’ve forgotten, though, the day before, he released a visual album, Endless. If you get your music from Spotify or Apple Music, you’d be forgiven for not remembering that, as Endless was never made available on streaming services. It came out in vinyl and CD versions in 2017, but that is as close as the record has come to being available in an on-demand digital audio format.

This weekend, fans were excited to hear the report that Endless would finally be made available on streaming services; Billboard said the album would “be made available soon.” However, it turns out that actually isn’t true. Instagram fan account @frankoceanblonded made a post that said, “soon we’ll be able to listen to Endless track-by-track!!!!!! (officially lol),” and to that, Ocean himself responded in the comments, “Fake news.”

As for when Ocean will release new music, that is not clear. There was more fake news on that front early in 2018, when an illegitimate Ocean Facebook page said there would be fresh material from Ocean coming soon. Ocean did, however, recently tease a cover of SZA’s “The Weekend” with a short video on his Instagram story.