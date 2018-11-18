Getty Image

23-year-old singer Justine Skye has opened up today about her own experience with domestic violence, and seemed to accuse up-and-coming rapper Sheck Wes of abuse via her subsequent actions on social media. In a recent post on Instagram, the Roc Nation singer‘s revelation came as a partial explanation of the singer’s video for “Build,” which addresses the issue.

In the initial Instagram post announcing the video, Skye wrote:

“As DV Awareness month comes to an end.. the issue doesn’t just disappear. Recently I’ve had one of the scariest/heart breaking experiences in my life and it’s still hard for me to talk about. I felt stupid, angry, depressed.. blamed myself. Trying to figure out how someone who claimed they loved me so much could find such evil within themselves to hurt me mentally and physically. Learned a lot about the people I chose to call my “friends”.. and about myself. I was one of those people who would be like “No man would ever put their hands on me! .. blah blah blah..” We all think we know what we’d do until it’s happening to you. Now, I’m not looking for sympathy and never thought this would be part of the story I’d be telling of my self.. unfortunately it is, but I won’t let it be what defines me. I had to find the strength within myself and I’m hoping that through this video I can motivate whoever else is going through this or worse, to do the same. You are strong, you are loved and you deserve so much better 💜”

While she hadn’t initially revealed the name of her accused abuser, over the weekend, she liked several fans’ tweets which identified the “Mo Bamba” rapper as the likely culprit.