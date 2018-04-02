Getty Image

Residents in northeast cities were alarmed because of the relatively unseasonable snow that dropped today – but maybe mother nature is just anticipating the Glacier Boyz album. First Yachty hinted at the project. Yesterday, Gucci Mane took to Instagram yesterday to announce that the Atlanta-based supergroup of him and QC flagship artists Migos and Lil Yachty are set to drop their collaboration album on April 13th, which is just two Fridays away. He posted a photo of Yachty, Quavo, and Takeoff sitting in a diamond-like set, captioning it with the hook from their previous “Solitaire” collab.

“I was just sitting in a cell playing solitaire but now they see me everywhere bracelet full of solitaire,” he wrote. The Glacier Boyz have seemingly been everywhere. Migos are still riding the high of their Culture 2 album, doing shows all over, dodging trouble, and dodging defenders as Quavo did at his recent flag football game. Yachty recently released a track with fellow polarizing youngster Bhad Barbie – and we’re still waiting on that collab project with Lil Pump. We haven’t gotten a project by Guwop, but he’s done a slew of singles to start the year off right.

Next Friday, all five artists are set to come together and showcase their cool as the weather heats up.