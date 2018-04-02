Quavo Went Back To High School For A Flag Football Game With Some Of His Famous Friends

04.02.18

Rappers and athletes have always had a lot in common, but lately, it seems like the line between the two has blurred so much it’s almost imperceptible. Many of today’s hottest rappers, like Quavo and 2 Chainz, were former high school athletic stars. Some of the biggest athletes, like the NBA’s Damian Lillard, are pretty respectable rappers in their own rights. The continuing crossover has led to not only great musical and athletic moments but also great opportunities for both rappers and athletes to give back.

H U N C H O D A Y R E C A P Thanks Again

A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho) on

Quavo did just that Sunday afternoon (April 1) with a celebrity flag football game, “Day On Da Nawf,” which provided an opportunity for kids from Migos’ beloved North Side Atlanta to take in a game featuring some of their favorite rappers and football players, including Quavo himself, Lil Yachty, Offset, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Todd Gurley, and Von Miller on Team Huncho, and Julio Jones, Jacquees, YFN Lucci, Trouble, Martellus Bennett, and Ezekiel Elliott on Team Juilio.

