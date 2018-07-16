Getty Image / Uproxx Studios

With the seemingly endless supply of new rap talent cropping up week after week, all trying to become the “next big thing” in hip-hop, it’s easy to overlook even the most familiar names — even when those names are familiar because they belong to hip-hop royalty. Within the last few weeks, during an outright glut of important albums from some of the biggest names in rap, some of the best releases may not have been from the rappers you immediately think of when you see the names Smith, Harris, and Joiner.

While astute followers of rap may recognize those as the government surnames of Will Smith, T.I., and Xzibit, the three releases in question actually belong to Jaden Smith, Domani Harris, and Tre Capital, the songs of these already established, famous rappers. And though they could all have easily traded on the instantly recognizable brands associated with each of their superstar fathers, Tre, Domani, and Jaden have all insisted on making their own names and forging their own paths to hip-hop stardom, outside of their parents’ towering shadows.

Of the three, Jaden is perhaps the most well-known, although Domani and Tre’s profiles have raised significantly over the past few years. Tre was once nearly recognized by XXL for its popular Freshman cover in 2016, but came up short in the new fan voting to Atlanta newcomer Lil Yachty. All three young rappers recognize that they’ve been born with outsized privilege, while also acknowledging that’s not always an advantage when it comes to hip-hop.

They haven’t been the only hip-hop sons who’ve tried to earn their own shine separate from their parents; Diggy and JoJo Simmons both struggled to garner attention for their own musical endeavors outside of Rev Run’s orbit (despite Diggy’s music being really, really good), while O’Shea Jackson Jr. hasn’t been seen spitting a rap since the 2010 BET Father/Son Cypher, opting for a career in Hollywood playing his dad Ice Cube in the NWA biopic Straight Outta Compton instead. Other rappers’ sons like King Combs, (Diddy), Droop-E (E-40), Sun God (Ghostface), Cory Gunz, and Lil Eazy-E have all had varying degrees of success, while the original hip-hop son, Romeo Miller still hasn’t given up following Master P’s footsteps, but has garnered more success in reality TV than in music.

Unfortunately, for rap kids like them, hip-hop is the culture of the underdog. It’s all about making something from nothing, overcoming adversity, hustling your way out of the projects to become a slumdog millionaire. When your name is as instantly recognizable as these three, however, that status can work against you as they must not only work to overcome the audience’s preconceived — and sometimes unfair — biases, but also live up to a standard that’s been previous set by the work that delivered their comfortable upbringing in the first place.