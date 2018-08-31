🌻 dreamvillefest.com 🌻 A post shared by Dreamville Fest (@dreamvillefest) on Aug 31, 2018 at 10:00am PDT

J. Cole‘s label Dreamville has revealed the full lineup of the upcoming Dreamville Festival and while many of the adds are no shock to anyone at all, there are quite a few unexpected standouts, including St. Louis, MO rap veteran Nelly, SoundCloud rap upstart Rich The Kid, and the outspoken youngster YBN Cordae, whose “1985” response record apparently caught the originator’s ear with its deft, smart take on the hip-hop generational gap and sharp, inventive punchlines and flow.

The festival is scheduled for September 15 at the Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina and will not only include the standout members of J. Cole’s label, including Bas, JID, Earthgang, Cozz, Lute, Ari Lennox, and Omen but also fellow North Carolina standout Rapsody, Top Dawg Entertainment crooner SZA, Chicago Savemoney affiliate Saba, longtime J. Cole associate and fellow former XXL Freshman classmate Big Sean, independent Dr. Dre collaborator King Mez, and GOOD Music R&B singer Teyana Taylor. Of course, the biggest departure remains the inclusion of the genre-bending avant-gardian Young Thug, who thoroughly diverges from the traditionalist approach espoused by the majority of Cole’s selections.

You can get your tickets for the festival at the official website. The latest Dreamville Records release, Bas’ Milky Way is out now and can be streamed and downloaded here.