J. Cole’s Song ‘Middle Child’ Went Platinum In Less Than Two Months

03.06.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

J. Cole is having a moment. In addition to releasing his own, well-received album KOD last April, the Dreamville boss has appeared on many of hip-hop’s biggest projects, including stand-out verses on 21 Savage’s i am > i was and Offset’s Father of 4. In January, the North Carolina rapper assembled The Avengers to assist in the creation of his label’s forthcoming compilation album Revenge of the Dreamers III. And on Wednesday, the 34-year-old added yet another notch to his belt.

J. Cole’s latest single, “Middle Child” — which was released at the end of January — has already been certified platinum. Dreamville Records, the record label that the rapper founded in 2007, announced the news via their Twitter account Wednesday. “Middle Child” joins all five of Cole’s studio albums and singles like “Can’t Get Enough,” “Wet Dreamz” and “No Role Modelz” as releases of his that have received the prestigious RIAA certification.

Cole released the music video for “Middle Child’ last week. In the funny and slightly sinister video, Cole goes mudding in a Bentley SUV and hangs your favorite rapper’s taxidermied head above his mantle.

The image is a fair metaphor for what J. Cole’s been doing in the rap game of late. He is rumored to be currently working on his next platinum-selling release, a sixth studio album.

