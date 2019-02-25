J. Cole Goes Rapper Hunting In His Darkly Humorous Video For ‘Middle Child’

02.25.19

J. Cole puts your favorite rapper’s head on a wall in his darkly humorous video for “Middle Child,” directed by Mez and produced by Daniel Yaro. The video features Cole spitting his way through his T-Minus produced single as allegorical images of award shows, morgues, and marching bands flash behind him, along with a scene where he lounges in a hunting lodge with rappers’ heads mounted on the wall behind him. The plaques adorning the trophies read things like “Your Favorite Rapper,” “This Could Be You,” and “Ask For A Feature.”

That last one is especially poignant as Cole has made a habit of bodying his recent features, returning to the old ways that helped make him a household name. His recent appearances on albums from 21 Savage and Offset have solidified his reputation for delivering electrifying performances on other rappers’ songs, while his halftime show at the NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte reminded fans of the depth of his catalog.

He’s also got an a collaboration with Meek Mill in the works, while his Dreamville Records is primed for a breakout year, with impending releases from singer Ari Lennox, Atlanta rap duo Earthgang, and the Revenge Of The Dreamers III compilation all coming down the pike, as well as a possible new album from Cole himself.

