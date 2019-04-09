Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Juice WRLD has definitely been enjoying some new success over the last month as his album, Death Race For Love debuted at the No. 1 spot on Billboard. Now, he’s hopped onto The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a late night performane of one of his songs — the Chicago-born rapper performed the album’s most well-known single “Hear Me Calling” for the show.

Juice WRLD offers a different kind of appeal. One that can switch styles as he so often did on the 22-track album. Along the way, he dropped a video for “Hear Me Calling” which puts him in a Playstation-inspired death race for love. On Fallon, he used a different approach, one that included some simple smoke, a female dancer in a British-style telephone booth, and making his stage presence known.

You can sense that this song means something special to the rapper. He talks about being a fan of the person he’s trying to call out for and offers up this intimate performance. He even went so far to change up the lyrics for whoever he’s calling out to mentioning “do you hear me calling late night on Fallon? I’m just trying to give you this message.” Be sure to give the performance a watch, and if this is the first you’ve seen of Juice WRLD, go ahead and dig into his other songs, too.