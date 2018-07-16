All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week Deafheaven continued their run as one of the most innovative rock bands around, Childish Gambino dropped a pair of new summer tracks, and the hip-hop world was gifted great new songs from the likes of JPEGMAFIA, Buddy, and Juice WRLD. Yeah, it was a pretty good week for music. Check out the highlights below.

Deafheaven — Ordinary Corrupt Human Love

Anti-

When Deafheaven released Sunbather in 2013, it was quickly apparent that the then San Francisco-based band was attracting listeners that normally would never pay attention to metal. Now a couple albums later, and the band continues to shred genre constraints, making music that walks the edge between lush beauty and devilish aggression seamlessly. Our own Steven Hyden said the following about the album: “A feeling of unbridled liberation truly does animate the record, particularly when Deafheaven explores fresh, potentially treacherous sonic territory.”

Wet — Still Run

Columbia

Los Angeles-based indie-pop band Wet has offered up a run of impressive singles leading up to their sophomore album. But don’t expect their album to get bogged down by the real-world turmoil with an album devoid of pop escapism. “It’s been a very dark couple of years,” frontperson Kelly Zutrau recently told Billboard. “It felt necessary to have this album feel good.”