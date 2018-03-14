Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Oakland rapper Kamaiyah has yet to make a song that doesn’t sound relentlessly catchy, upbeat, and fun to blast at parties. She continues the trend with “Slide,” a quick-hitter that is about as danceable as it is deliciously petty.

Kamaiyah and her crew bring their nonstop party to the roller rink in the Evan Croker-directed clip, complete with afro wigs and throwback dudes straight out of the movie Roll Bounce. Kamaiyah won’t stand for any shenanigans either, as she harangues the rental skate clerk for a custom pair of sneaker skates before setting out to the rink to boogie down and flex on her doubters, haters, and foot-dragging label.

Kamaiyah, who celebrated her birthday last night with close friends Dreezy and YG, has been signed to Interscope Records for a minute, but still has yet to see a release date for her highly-anticipated, heavily-delayed debut, Don’t Ever Get It Twisted, a fact she addressed in the first verse of “Slide.”

However, that hasn’t stopped her from putting out a plethora of videos and tracks on her own, from the unauthorized video release of “Successful” to the surprise mixtape Before I Wake. The colorful young rapper has built a reputation on sunny, sing-along slappers, and refuses to to show any sign of slowing down. While she may get frustrated with her label’s lack of activity, she always seems to be ready with another “Henny On Ice” on deck to prove that she can make a hit with her eyes closed. She’s just waiting for the rest of the world to catch up.