Things were quiet on the Drake and Kanye West front, but it looks like Kanye was triggered today by Drake’s request to sample one of his tracks. Kanye posted a screenshot to Twitter of someone named Free texting him and informing him that the Toronto artist, who he has spent 2018 tangled in a confusing war of words and subliminal bars with, sought a clearance request for “Say What’s Real.” Kanye said the tweet showed that “sh*t faker than wrestling” when it comes to rap.

He then reiterated to Drake that he didn’t tell Pusha about his son Adidon, who was exposed in Pusha’s incendiary “Story Of Adidon” diss earlier this spring. He also told Drake that “Buying first two rows at Pusha show got me hot bro,” and to “stop this already bro You getting people hurt out here,” referring to someone being critically injured at a November Pusha T show in Toronto.

Kanye has been trying to spearhead a “love” movement (along with other more troubling ones) in 2018, but it appears that he’s putting his foot down, asking Drake to apologize “for mentioning the 350s and trying to take food out your idols kids mouths.” Drake rapped “I told her don’t wear no 350s ‘round me.” on “No Stylist” with French Montana, referring to Kanye’s Yeezy Boost 350 brand shoes with Adidas. Kanye is seeking a “man to man” resolution, interestingly noting that “this ain’t about who could pay to have something done to somebody… this been bothering me too long.”

Kanye is in the process of finalizing his Yandhi album. You can see more of the tweets below:

Still need that apology for mentioning the 350s and trying to take food out your idols kids mouths — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

