It’s been a big year for Travis Scott. Both Astroworld and “Sicko Mode” topped their respective charts (even after some doubt), and his Astroworld tour has been a rousing success. Now he’s capping off 2018 with another accolade: A Rolling Stone cover story. In the profile, he talks about, among other things, Kanye West’s support of Donald Trump.

Scott says that he would tell Kanye that his views would “make a young black kid confused.” He later said, though, “Everybody go through shit. He still a dope musician”:

“I mean, shit, I’d tell him, ‘Bro, chill. What you gotta understand is, young black kids are looking up to you, and the message you used to preach in your earlier music? It’ll make a young black kid — it’ll make any kid — confused.’ That shit was — come on. But when Ye get on some shit, he on some shit. I don’t know if that n***a just liked the hat or what, dog. Ye deals with different shit in his life. That’s family. You don’t wanna desert your bro. Everybody go through shit. He still a dope musician. But he’s definitely hit me up about it, and I’ve told him, ‘Man, you got kids looking up to you, feel me?'”

It’s worth noting that this interview was conducted before Thanksgiving, so also before he got tied up in some Twitter drama with Kanye last week, during which Kanye said that Scott threatened him.

