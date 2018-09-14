ABC

Kanye West’s return to Instagram has been just as eventful as his pilgrimage back to Twitter, only with about half the controversy. He’s giving longtime fans reason to be excited again; while he sneaks hidden apologies into typical dad posts of his kids doing cute things like covering his rivals’ big singles, he also slips in snippets of things he’s working on and peeks at just who he’s working with. His latest reveal will likely send day-one Yeezy fans into a tizzy.

That’s Chicago rap legend Bump J sitting next to Kanye in his car, nodding along to what sounds like a new song from Ye’s formerly incarcerated longtime collaborator. During Kanye’s original rise to prominence the pair worked extensively on Bump’s debut album Nothing To Lose, but Bump’s career was unexpectedly derailed when he was arrested for an armed robbery in 2007 and sentenced to 10 years in prison. Released in 2017, he has flown relatively under-the-radar, aside from a feature on G Herbo’s album Humble Beast. Now, though, it looks like he’s teamed back up with his former partner-in-rhyme and has been working on new music in the meantime, which could signify a return to the limelight and the fulfillment of his deferred dream of rap stardom.

Kanye later posted another snippet, this time over documentary-style shots of himself working in the studio. The beat sounds like a mashup of typical Kanye soul with Southside-style trap drums, a slight, modernized departure from some of his most recent work. He harmonizes with him over the top in his trademark falsetto, providing a beat that will leave Kanye fans both old and new hankering for a new release — especially after Ye turned out to be a disappointment.