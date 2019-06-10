Getty Image

Last month, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s family got a little bit bigger, as they announced that their fourth child, a boy, was born. Kardashian said at the time, “He’s here and he’s perfect! He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her.” Not long after that, they revealed their new son’s name: Psalm West. All that information aside, the couple hadn’t yet shared a photo of their newborn. That has now been rectified, as Kardashian just shared the first photo of Psalm.

The photo shows the baby laying down with his arms behind his head as his eyes are restfully closed. Kardashian captioned the photo simply, “Psalm Ye.”

Psalm Ye pic.twitter.com/DNou1CNzvU — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 10, 2019

While the family part of his life is clearly going tremendously well, West has faced more troubles recently when it comes to music. West and Kid Cudi are being sued for an unauthorized sample on Kids See Ghosts, although West claims he didn’t actually need permission to use the audio. Meanwhile, he and Pusha T are facing another lawsuit for a sample on Pusha’s Daytona album. Meanwhile, West is also a guest on the recently released season of David Letterman’s Netflix interview show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.