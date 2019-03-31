Getty Image

Starting in January, Kanye West began a weekly installment of Sunday Service. Every Sunday, Kanye gathers a group of gospel choir singers to perform stripped-down versions of popular song intermixed with religious sermons. The event is invite-only, but the rapper posts weekly snippets of the service to social media. Coachella announced in a tweet that the Easter installment of Kanye’s Sunday Service will take place on the last day of the festival.

Kanye West's Sunday Service on Easter, Weekend 2 🙏 pic.twitter.com/jFIcLYNUlV — Coachella (@coachella) March 31, 2019

The video attached to Coachella’s tweet shows Kanye announcing the event to his crowd of celebrity Sunday Service attendees. The event will take place only on Easter Sunday, the second weekend of the 2019 festival. That means those who bought tickets to only the first weekend will miss out on Kanye’s sermons. The special Easter Sunday event will take place at 9 a.m. on festival grounds.

Kim Kardashian posted a video to her Twitter of Kanye making the special announcement on board his flight.