In a recent visit to the offices of The Fader, Kanye West spent some time talking about his upcoming album, Yandhi, while wearing his signature, head-turning MAGA hat and a shirt supporting Colin Kaepernick. Among other subjects including his impending return to Chicago and plans for the future, he played several tracks for The Fader‘s assembled staff and confirmed some of the features on Yandhi, including a pair of controversial picks, XXXtentacion and Tekashi 69.

According to The Fader‘s post, another featured guest on the upcoming album is Ty Dolla Sign, who will appear on multiple songs. He also did his best to explain his love for the controversial headwear that caused a stir online, saying he’d “redesigned” it: “I changed the brim, I mean I changed the shape right here and I put positive energy into the hat.”

As far as the controversial guests on his album go, his hasn’t been any stranger to courting negative reaction this year. In a televised appearance on TMZ Live, he made some inflammatory comments about slavery which he later walked back and expanded on during his Fader talk. Just Wednesday night, he spent several tweets defending and praising designer and ASAP Mob co-founder ASAP Bari, who was accused of sexual assault earlier this year.

Yandhi is due September 29 during Kanye’s upcoming Saturday Night Live appearance.