Kanye West’s Mental Health Event With The New York Times Has Been Canceled

10.15.18

Kanye West has been highly visible this year after laying low for most of 2017, but as it turns out, this hasn’t been a great thing for him, as his antics earlier in 2018 have started to affect his upcoming appearances. As reported by Brooklyn Vegan, Kanye’s New York Times Times Talk scheduled for this week, October 17, with Charlamagne Tha God at New York City Hall has been canceled.

Charlamagne explained the rationale behind the cancelation on Twitter, writing: “Normalizing being mentally healthy is a conversation that I really wanted to have with Kanye because he’s been so vocal about his own mental health struggles. Unfortunately, I think to have that conversation with him right now would not be productive and a total distraction from the point of the convo which is to eradicate the stigma of mental health especially in the black community.”

While Kanye’s recent pro-Trump statements are probably a factor, more likely, his comments regarding medication were the largest catalyst behind the lecture being nixed. During a recent appearance he was noted as throwing away his physician-prescribed medication, which could unfortunately be connected to his erratic behavior of late by some spectators. Also, judging from his lunch with Trump last week, it’s clear that remaining on topic is not something he’s interested in, which could derail the entire discussion.

