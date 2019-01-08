Getty Image

20-bi-teen is officially in full swing. Openly queer R&B singer Kehlani has announced a new track, “Nights Like This,” to be released on Thursday.

The singer’s debut album, SweetSexy Savage, was one of the biggest breakouts of 2017, quickly making Kehlani one of the most exciting young voices in R&B. Since then, Kehlani has toured with Halsey and Demi Lovato, and had several high-profile features on songs with Cardi B, Post Malone, Charlie Puth, and more. “Nights Like This” is the queen of features’ first solo single of the new year. This January is an especially packed month for new singles — this week alone, we have Normani, Sam Smith, Lana Del Rey, and more forthcoming — but Kehlani’s new track is sure to be especially exciting.

Kehlani hasn’t officially announced an album or tour to go along with the singles, and fans might have to wait a little longer. The singer is expecting her first child with her guitarist (and partner) Javaughn Young-White, so she’s probably pretty busy right now. Kehlani’s tweet announcing the single was posted along with what looks like a video still, so we can expect to see visuals for “Nights Like This” on Thursday as well.

Be sure to check back on Thursday to listen to Kehlani’s new single “Nights Like This.”