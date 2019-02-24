Kendrick Lamar And SZA Aren’t Performing ‘All The Stars’ At The Oscars





Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s song “All The Stars” was nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song after premiering in Marvel’s Black Panther. But while the Academy relented and made room for every Best Original Song nomination in the show’s broadcast, fans won’t get to see it performed on Sunday night.

Variety reported last week that Kendrick Lamar and SZA won’t take the stage to perform their duo due to “logistics and timing.” The song also won’t be performed by any other musicians, which makes “All The Stars” is the only song nominated for Best Original Song that won’t be performed during the broadcast.

“Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradly Cooper will be performed live from the movie A Star Is Born. The film has been nominated for seven Oscars.

“I’ll Fight” from the movie RBG will be performed by Jennifer Hudson along with “The Place Where Lost Things Go” by Bette Midler and “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” by Gillian Welch and David Rawlings.

It’s been a big year for Kendrick and SZA after “All The Stars” was also nominated for four Grammys this year including Record of the Year and Song of the Year. It’s worth noting that the duo also skipped out on performing the song at the Grammy Awards ceremony, too.

The 91st Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. You can watch it live Sunday at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on ABC.