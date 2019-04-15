Getty Image

Singer-songwriter Khalid is on top of the world right now. His sophomore album, Free Spirit, just landed the no. 1 spot on the Billboard 200. He’s about to head out on a massive headlining arena tour. He’s playing on at least one local radio station at all times, guaranteed.

On Coachella’s main stage Sunday night, Khalid put on a hell of a show. He pulled out all the stops to make his first ever Coachella performance a memorable one, bringing out some of his most famous collaborators. Billie Eilish, who made her own Coachella debut the previous night, joined Khalid to perform their 2018 track “Lovely.”

Khalid and Billie Eilish performing lovely at Coachella that’s it that’s the tweet pic.twitter.com/nx3Qoo32MJ — Euna Gail (@eunagail) April 15, 2019

That guest spot would be notable enough on its own, but Khalid wasn’t done. He also brought out Halsey and Benny Blanco to perform their smash single “Eastside,” and Normani for their collab “Love Lies.” Halsey and Normani did not have their own Coachella sets booked, so their appearances were a welcome surprise.

COMPLETO | Normani e Khalid cantando ‘Love Lies’ no #Coachella pic.twitter.com/uEaKDcZ029 — Normani Brasil (@NormaniKHBrasil) April 15, 2019

Khalid also brought out a fifth guest. Producer-DJ Marshmello joined the singer for a performance of their song “Silence.” Obviously, Khalid can’t possibly bring all these people out on every tour stop he makes, but the Coachella performance was a special occasion. His set had a celebratory mood, like all his friends and fans were joining in to congratulate him for all the chart-toppers he’s already put out and toast all the future hits on Free Spirit. It was Khalid’s first time performing on Coachella’s main stage, but something tells me it won’t be his last.

