20 years after her groundbreaking (and only) solo release, The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill, Ms. Hill is still considered a legendary icon within hip-hop. Look no further than the recent sampling of her hit “The Ex Factor” by both Drake and Cardi B in recent weeks for evidence of her outsized impact. Now, as the 20th anniversary of Miseducation approaches, Ms. Hill is hitting the road to celebrate and perform her game-changing classic is 26 cities across North America.

The tickets hit Ticketmaster at 2 PM EST, and venues will include Atlanta, Miami, Philadelphia, Toronto, and of course, her home state of New Jersey. While Ms. Hill had already announced an all-Miseducation set for her upcoming appearance at Pitchfork festival in Chicago, this will be a chance for her fans all across the US and Canada to experience the album that won five Grammys and set a plethora of records, some of which were only recently broken by Cardi B. See the tour dates and venues below, and click here to reserve your tickets.

7/5 -– Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater

7/8 –- Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

7/11 –- Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

7/13 –- Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier At Penn’s Landing

7/15 –- Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater

7/18 –- Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

7/20 –- Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater At Freedom Hill

7/22 –- Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

7/25 –- Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/26 –- Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

7/29 –- St. Petersburg, FL @ Al Lang Stadium

7/31 –- Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater

8/2 –- Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

8/3 –- Atlanta, GA @ State Bank Amphitheater At Chastain Park

8/5 –- Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

8/8 –- Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

9/7 –- Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint At Hard Rock Hotel

9/9 –- San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater At SDSU

9/12 -– Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

9/14 -– Burnaby, BC @ Deer Lake Park

9/15 –- Kent, WA @ ShoWare Center

9/20 –- Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

9/22 –- Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

9/24 –- Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

9/26 –- Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/29 –- Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

9/30 –- Irving, TX @ The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory

10/3 –- New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena

10/5 –- St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena