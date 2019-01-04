Getty Image

The members of Migos seem to believe that they are the best rap group ever, but Bone Thugs-N-Harmony member Layzie Bone doesn’t agree. He spoke his mind about that take, and from there, a feud began. Last week, he released a diss track titled “Let Me Go Migo,” and now he’s back with another new song aimed at the group, “Annihilation.” On the song, he raps, “Who them n****s say they want it in a battle? / Man it ain’t no competition I sold ’em like a cold cut / Know what? N**** this here a cold cut / You got served by a skinny n**** big enough.”

This whole saga began when Layzie posted an Instagram video last month in which he said of Migos, “Young n—-s talking about how they the best group ever. I’m just here to set the record straight. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony we still all five live, baby. Krayzie, Bizzy, Wish, Flesh and myself Layzie Bone. We the best, you dig? The biggest that ever done it… Migos sit down, we gon’ shut y’all down for 2019. Y’all little n—-s talk too much.”

That prompted a response from Offset, who wrote in an Instagram comment, “Let’s have a bankroll challenge.” Layzie answered, “Y’all think money equals respect. It doesn’t. This is a skills challenge.” 21 Savage also got himself involved in the feud: He called “Let Me Go Migo” the “weakest diss song ever” and insulted Layzie’s wife, which led to Layzie challenging Savage to a boxing match.

Listen to “Annihilation” above.