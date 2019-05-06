Getty Image

Lil Nas X has had an unbelievable run of success with “Old Town Road,” and the good news for him is that it appears the song’s moment in the sun is nowhere near finished. He performed the song with John Mayer, got on stage at Stagecoach, and even got parodied by Jimmy Fallon. The song’s chart performance has been impressive, and now it’s been revealed that “Old Town Road” is staying in the top spot for the fifth week in a row.

The song faced a real challenge from Taylor Swift, who recently released her Brendan Urie-featuring single “ME!,” but the song only claimed the No. 2 spot on the chart dated May 11. “Old Town Road” also broke another chart record: The viral single is now the only song ever to earn over 100 million US weekly streams in four separate weeks. It has the top two streaming weeks of all time, and four out of the top eight. At this point, it’s clear that “Old Town Road” is more than just a meme, as it has become one of the most successful singles of all time.

However, Swift’s single did its own bit of record breaking: “ME!” experienced the biggest week-to-week Billboard Hot 100 leap in the history of the chart, moving up 98 spots from No. 100 to No. 2, as the song’s first week on the charts only accounted for three days of airplay.