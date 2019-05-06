Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ Stayed At No. 1 For The Fifth Straight Week And Broke More Chart Records

05.06.19 54 mins ago

Getty Image

Lil Nas X has had an unbelievable run of success with “Old Town Road,” and the good news for him is that it appears the song’s moment in the sun is nowhere near finished. He performed the song with John Mayer, got on stage at Stagecoach, and even got parodied by Jimmy Fallon. The song’s chart performance has been impressive, and now it’s been revealed that “Old Town Road” is staying in the top spot for the fifth week in a row.

The song faced a real challenge from Taylor Swift, who recently released her Brendan Urie-featuring single “ME!,” but the song only claimed the No. 2 spot on the chart dated May 11. “Old Town Road” also broke another chart record: The viral single is now the only song ever to earn over 100 million US weekly streams in four separate weeks. It has the top two streaming weeks of all time, and four out of the top eight. At this point, it’s clear that “Old Town Road” is more than just a meme, as it has become one of the most successful singles of all time.

However, Swift’s single did its own bit of record breaking: “ME!” experienced the biggest week-to-week Billboard Hot 100 leap in the history of the chart, moving up 98 spots from No. 100 to No. 2, as the song’s first week on the charts only accounted for three days of airplay.

Around The Web

TAGSBILLY RAY CYRUSLil Nas XOld Town Road
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.06.19 3 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.06.19 6 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.03.19 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.30.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.30.19 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP