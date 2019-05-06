Lil Nas X And John Mayer Performed An Acoustic Version Of ‘Old Town Road’ And It’s So Much Fun

Aside from his music, one of John Mayer’s primary creative focuses at the moment is Current Mood, his live Instagram web talk show. He has a lot of fun on the program and usually gets some pretty great guests, like when he recently threw his own Vanity Fair Oscars party in his house, a charade that was really convincing. On an episode of the show from over the weekend, Mayer had perhaps his most viral guest ever: Lil Nas X. During the appearance, Mayer managed to leave his mark on the “Old Town Road” movement by teaming up with Lil Nas X for an acoustic version of the song.

For the impromptu rendition of the song, the pair played it pretty straightforward, with Lil Nas X on vocals and Mayer on guitar. They were really flying by the seat of their pants on this, as they determined that Lil Nas X should perform the Billy Ray Cyrus verse right before it happened, but like the original, the acoustic version is a joyous time.

This was one of very few times that Lil Nas X has ever performed live, as he recently made his live debut at the Stagecoach festival alongside Cyrus and Diplo.

Watch Lil Nas X and Mayer perform “Old Town Road” above.

TAGSCurrent Moodjohn mayerLil Nas XOld Town Road
