Over the past week or so, it was rumored that Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus would take their viral country-trap hit, “Old Town Road,” to Stagecoach, the world’s biggest country music festival. Billboard had sources confirming the news, and in the days leading up to the fest, the two shared pictures of them together, in which it looked like they were rehearsing for something. The festival was this weekend, and sure enough, the pair did perform the song live for the first time.

Diplo was at Stagecoach this year, performing as Thomas Wesley, and during his set, he gave up some stage time to Lil Nas X and Cyrus so they could give the song its live debut. Predictably, the crowd went wild for it, and the performance is further evidence that perhaps “Old Town Road” is a country song after all, even if the charts may not reflect that.

Additionally, Billy Ray Cyrus shared a new version of the “Old Town Road” single artwork that features three horses, which could have been just a teaser for their Stagecoach performance with Diplo, but perhaps it means that a Diplo remix of the song is forthcoming.

Theres only 1 horse missing in this photo! Thank you @diplo for having us! What an incredible night! @LilNasX #oldtownroad #stagecoach pic.twitter.com/8OJjrZw8EN — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) April 29, 2019