In the new Lil Peep documentary, Everybody’s Everything, directors Ramez Silyan and Sebastian Jones seem to suggest that Peep’s decision to tour with his Goth Boi Clique again may have played a role in his untimely death in 2017. Produced by Terrence Malick, the film examines Peep’s life and death through tour footage, interviews with Peep’s mother, Liza Womack, and his agent, Sarah Stennett, and others who knew and worked with the young artist.

Toward the end of the film, it’s revealed that Peep planned to break with his Goth Boi Clique after sequestering himself in London with ILoveMakonnen to record new music. Peep apparently wanted to try a solo tour without the party atmosphere that followed him through his initial rise to stardom. However, because he didn’t want to leave behind any hard feelings, he changed his mind, inviting GBC on tour with him for a “one last ride”-type swan song.

From there, the film implies that this decision is ultimately what led to his 2017 overdose death, questioning why no one checked on the unconscious Peep for four hours during a pre-show binge session the singer streamed to Instagram. Answers don’t seem to be any more forthcoming than they already were, but it’s clear that Lil Peep had enough of an impact in his short burst of fame to fuel conspiracy theories galore, with fans and documentarians both left searching for explanations for his untimely death.

Everybody’s Everything premiered at SXSW and is currently seeking distribution.