Lil Skies Calls Back To An Iconic Lil Wayne Moment With ‘Welcome To The Rodeo’ Video

#Lil Wayne
Hip-Hop Editor
03.29.18

Pennsylvania rapper Lil Skies wears his influences on his sleeve and his motivation on his face in the Cole Bennett-directed, one-take video for the intro of his breakthrough album, Life Of A Dark Rose. “Welcome To The Rodeo” is the driving anthem that sets off the album, explaining who Skies is and running down his explosive come up, while putting any fears of mumble rapping to rest.

It’s clear that his style was at least partly inspired by Lil Wayne, which is likely why he and Bennett chose to shoot the video as a homage to Wayne’s video for “A Milli,” the Goliath jam that took Wayne from hot mixtape rapper to household name. Skies obviously wants that same gargantuan level of success, so it makes sense for him to walk in Weezy’s footsteps in more ways than one — although, he should probably avoid any business overtures from Birdman. In this case, that means a stroll through a studio backlot and multiple video concepts, complete with wardrobe changes, a pause for a makeup touch-up, and a caricature sitting, all while accompanied by a menacing bodyguard who smirks at the camera when Skies temporarily disappears to switch outfits.

Skies’ debut landed with all the force of a Godzilla footfall last autumn, when, without a massive radio push, Life Of A Dark Rose debuted on the Billboard 200 behind the strength of a dedicated fanbase that apparently goes hard for the tattooed youngster. At just 19 years old, Skies has the confidence and charisma of a 20-year veteran, which just might carry him to the lofty heights he aims to reach.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lil Wayne
TAGSA Millicole bennettLife Of A Dark Roselil skiesLil Waynewelcome to the rodeo

The RX

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 day ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 6 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 week ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP