Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Lil Yachty makes a huge mess in his new “Get Dripped” video with Playboi Carti — unless you subscribe to the tenets of abstract expressionism, in which case, they make beautiful, Jackson Pollock-inspired art. The video is the first from Yachty’s second album of 2018, Nuthin’ 2 Prove, and the second single after “Who Want the Smoke?” featuring Cardi B and Offset.

The video, which makes maximum use of both rappers’ funky, colorful aesthetics, finds them posing and flexing in various oddball tableaus that let their personalities pop against the unusual backgrounds. Yachty wears a forest camo suit in front of a woodsy backdrop surrounded by leaves, while Carti bounces off the walls of a simple, green-painted room with a huge purple puffy jacket on — a favorite look of his lately. But the real fun takes place in a version of the same room lit by a blacklight as Yachty, decked out in a glowing orange coverall, splashes neon paint all over the walls while hopping and dancing to the spastic, bass-heavy beat. Their energy is contagious; if you don’t have braids or ‘locs, you’ll wish you did, so you could shake them around like Yachty and Carti do in the colorful video.

Nuthin’ 2 Prove is out now on Quality Control Music / Capitol Records / Motown.