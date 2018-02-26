Big Baller Lonzo Ball Shares His Surprising Top Five Rappers Of The Moment

#Drake
02.26.18

Lonzo Ball recently dropped his Born 2 Ball album. The project sees the Lakers point guard trying his hand at melodic, trap-influenced records that are all the rage right now. While the 20-year-old should stick with hoops primarily, the effort isn’t the worst thing we’ve ever heard. It’s clear who his musical influences are, and why he took to Twitter last summer to proclaim that he doesn’t think Nas is “real hip-hop.” At the time, Lonzo said his favorites were Future and Migos. He hasn’t had a major change of heart since then – even after being trolled by LeBron and the Cavaliers with Nas songs during pregame warmups of his December game in Cleveland.

He’s still sticking to his Atlanta-heavy playlist. The baller recently told a reporter his current top 5, and – big surprise – it’s a who’s who of modern trap: Future, Quavo, Drake, Offset, and 21 Savage. Lonzo has spent his whole life in LA but is clearly vibing heavy with the new Atlanta scene. That circumstance shows the power of the internet and the blurring of regional lines. The more successful the Big Baller Brand’s flagship athlete becomes, the bigger chance he has to possibly work with his favorites – especially Drake, who loves getting tight with accomplished athletes. For now though, the Lakers rookie will work to find his groove since coming back to the Lakers from a knee injury.

