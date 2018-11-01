Last night, Mac Miller: A Celebration Of Life was held, and a lot of things happened during the three-and-a-half hour event. There were plenty of performances and speeches, as well as video tributes from admirers and people who were close to him, like Donald Glover, Pharrell, Jason Sudeikis, and others. The event also featured some clips of Miller, and perhaps the most interesting among them was a self-shot video of Miller performing a song that has yet to be released.
The vertically filmed video shows Miller sitting at a piano, where he plays and sings the jaunty tune. Although it’s not clear what the title is, there are a pair of phrases that pop up more than once: “Once a day I rise / Once a day I fall asleep with you / Once a day I try, but I can’t find a single word,” and, “Everybody is rushing / Why aren’t we taking our time? / Every now and again, baby, I get high.”
Watch Miller perform the song above, and read the full lyrics below.
“Once a day I rise
Once a day I fall asleep with you
Once a day I try, but I can’t find a single word
I wonder what they know
I wonder if they ever even cared at all
I wonder, do they see their own reflection in the mirror and look away?
Everybody is rushing
Why aren’t we taking our time?
Every now and again, baby, I get high
Don’t ask me what I think
It never really mattered what I had to say
I just keep waiting for another open door to come out soon
Don’t keep it all in your head
The only place that you know nobody ever will see
You’re running low on the thread
No tears, just keeping it real
And I think you got it now
Everybody keeps rushing
Why aren’t we taking our time?
Every now and again, baby, I get high
And everybody needs something
When they stuck on your mind
But every now and again, they just getting by
Once a day I rise
Once a day I fall asleep with you
Once a day I try, but I can’t find a single word.”
