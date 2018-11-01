Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last night, Mac Miller: A Celebration Of Life was held, and a lot of things happened during the three-and-a-half hour event. There were plenty of performances and speeches, as well as video tributes from admirers and people who were close to him, like Donald Glover, Pharrell, Jason Sudeikis, and others. The event also featured some clips of Miller, and perhaps the most interesting among them was a self-shot video of Miller performing a song that has yet to be released.

The vertically filmed video shows Miller sitting at a piano, where he plays and sings the jaunty tune. Although it’s not clear what the title is, there are a pair of phrases that pop up more than once: “Once a day I rise / Once a day I fall asleep with you / Once a day I try, but I can’t find a single word,” and, “Everybody is rushing / Why aren’t we taking our time? / Every now and again, baby, I get high.”

Watch Miller perform the song above, and read the full lyrics below.