Meek Mill made his return to late night TV tonight with a medley performance of his Championships songs, the Drake-featuring “Going Bad” (sans Drake) and “Uptown Vibes,” which features Fabolous, on Saturday Night Live. Accompanied by a pair of catsuited dancers and a surprise appearance from Fabolous himself, Meek ripped through the performance with a charming grin and a live drummer keeping time alongside DJ Brain, his long time tour DJ.

Of course, the reason for his absence was his long, still-ongoing battle with the legal system which resulted in his incarceration in 2017 and his eventual release last year. Meek was arrested in 2017 for probation violation and sentenced to 2-to-4 years, but released by court order due to discrepancies in the testimony that got him locked up in the first place at 19 years old. Championships was the culmination of a comeback that included Meek’s reconcilation with Drake and multiple interviews wherein he stressed the need for criminal justice reform.

That newfound focus on changing the status quo has led Meek to form the REFORM Alliance with Jay-Z and the owners of the 76ers and the Patriots. REFORM Alliance launched with a $50 million pledge from its founders on Wednesday, January 23. Its stated mission is to work toward the release of 1 million prisoners over five years.