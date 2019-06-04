Getty Image

Meek Mill has been granted a new hearing with the Pennsylvania Superior Court to attempt to have his original conviction for illegally possessing a firearm overturned. In a press release, his lawyer, Jordan Siev, announced the hearing would be an opportunity to argue Meek’s case before impartial judges after Meek’s team had accused Judge Genece Brinkley of nursing a grudge against the rapper.

“We’re looking forward to the oral argument before the Superior Court of Pennsylvania and to, hopefully, having Meek’s conviction vacated,” Siev said in the statement. In light of the District Attorney’s recent filing, where he supports the granting of a new trial to Meek and the recusal of Judge Brinkley, we hope to have this injustice rectified once and for all.”

The primary reason for the Superior Court’s willingness to hear Meek’s case likely stems from the reveal that the original officer who arrested him — and the sole witness, aside from Meek himself — turned out to be on a secret “do not call” list of officers suspected of corruption. However, even despite the existence of the list, Judge Brinkley refused to review the original case. She instead sentenced Meek to a two-to-four sentence in prison for probation violation, prompting a massive campaign for his release from influential people like Jay-Z and 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin.

Although Meek was released last year, putting out his new album Championships and going on tour, he still lives under repressive bail restrictions that his team maintains never should have been levied against him in the first place.

